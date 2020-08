Belgium has completed the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement․

“On 24 August 2020, Belgium notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the EU Council about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Agreement,” the Armenian Embassy in Belgium informs.

On 24 August 2020, #Belgium notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the @EUCouncil about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the #Armenia–#EU #CEPA. pic.twitter.com/82AzeD0udI — Armenia in Brussels (@armembbelgium) August 25, 2020

Four EU member states are yet to ratify the agreement signed on November 24, 2017.