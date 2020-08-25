Armenia provides over two tons of medical supplies to Aleppo hospitals

On August 24, 2020, in cooperation with the Consulate General of Armenia in Aleppo, the medical team of the Armenian Humanitarian Mission delivered more than two tons of medical supplies to Aleppo medical facilities.

The health officials thanked the Armenian doctors for the medical supplies provided, as well as the “Armenian Nursing Home”, “Pharmacy”, “Bethel” social medical centers, and a number of other medical institutions for daily support.

According to them, Armenian and Syrian doctors are making joint efforts to help the injured. The director of the hospital also thanked the Armenian authorities and healthcare bodies for their assistance and support from the very first days.

The Armenian Humanitarian Mission, in cooperation with the Syrian Relief Cross, provided necessary supplies and food to the students of the National Shelter Orphanage belonging to the Armenian community in Aleppo.