Armenia joins International Religious Freedom Alliance’s statement on COVID-19

Armenia has joined the Statement of the International Religious Freedom Alliance on COVID-19 pandemic and religious minorities.

The statement reads, in part: “the crisis facing the international community is of global proportions, and any measures enacted in response to COVID-19 should not be used as a justification to silence, target, or harass any members of civil society, including human rights defenders, journalists, and media workers.”

“Even during pandemics, states are accountable for the obligations and commitments they have made to respect human rights, like freedom of religion or belief, that take on heightened importance in a time of national crisis and that encourage active efforts to control the pandemic,” it says.