Russia ready to discuss delivery of Su-30SM generation 4+ fighters to Armenia

Russia is ready to discuss with Armenia the supply of an additional batch of Su-30SM generation 4+ fighters, a spokesperson for the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) of Russia told Interfax.

“The work with the Armenian partners continues. The topic of the purchase of aircraft will be discussed if the Armenian side confirms its interest,” said Maria Vorobyova, official representative of the FSMTC of Russia.

In 2019, Armenia purchased four Su-30SM fighters from Russia. Yerevan announced plans to buy new aircraft.