FIDE Online Chess Olympiad: Armenia qualifies for play-offs

After the conclusion of FIDE Online Chess Olympiad Top Division, 12 teams qualified for the next stage: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, China, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Poland, Russia, Ukraine and USA.

Play-off starts on Aug 27.

Armenia is set to play Greece in the preliminary rounds. The winner will face India in the quarterfinal to be played on August 28.

Armenia beat Romania, Turkey Croatia, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt om Pool C. The team lost the games against Bulgaria, England and Russia.