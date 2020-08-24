Dali and Picasso exhibition extended for another week

Given the huge public interest in the Dali and Picasso exhibition in Yerevan, the National Galley has decided to extend t until August 30.

Long queues formed in front of the gallery after the exhibition reopened for just four days last week

An agreement on the extension of the exhibition has been reached with the owner of the collection ALexander Shadrin. It will be open to public from 11:00 to 20:30.

The exhibition initially opened on March 6, 2020, but had been closed since a state of emergency was announced on March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Salvador Dali appeared in the whirl of Parisian avant-garde thanks to Picasso. They first met in 1926 in Picasso’s art studio. The latter helped Dali to travel to the US, and this played a decisive role for his creative achievements.

Despite the fact that Picasso was an ideal for Dali, the latter’s vainglory was an obstacle for them to become close. Dali’s eccentric behavior and arrogance led to his mania of constantly surpassing Picasso.

Works of the two artists juxtaposed in the exhibition give the Armenian art-lovers an exclusive opportunity to move to their imaginary world. The exhibition displays 260 artworks by Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso (sculptures, graphic works and ceramics) from the private collection of the president of “Art of the Nations” Foundation, patron of art and collector Alexander Shadrin.

The exhibition has already been displayed in a number of countries before coming to Armenia. Alexander Shadrin has replenished the collection within fifteen years. It is among major collections of Dali’s works and a significant collection of Picasso’s ceramic works in the world.

Salvador Dali’s bronze sculptures were acquired in 2006 from The Dali Universe Foundation, established by the artist’s friend Beniamino Levi; the lithographic works were obtained from the family of famous collector and Dali’s friend Pierre Argillet in 2011. Next year Picasso’s best ceramic works were acquired from the prestigious “Christie’s” auction house. They had been taken out for sale by the Ramier family.