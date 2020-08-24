Armenia’s Su-25 aircrafts to be modernized

A contract for the modernization and repair of Armenia’s Su-25 fleet has been signed between the Armenian Ministry of Defense and Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

The agreement was signed at the “Patriot” Congress-Exhibition Center within the framework of the “Army-2020” international military-technical conference.

The document was signed by Armenian Deputy Defense Minister Makar Ghambaryan and Ilya Tarasenko, Deputy Director General of UAC.

Sukhoi Su-25 is a single-seat, twin-engine jet aircraft designed to provide close air support for the ground forces.