Armenian PM congratulates Ukraine’s Zelensky on Independence Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Ukraine’s Independence Day.

“I am confident that through joint efforts we will be able to upgrade and complement the agenda of Armenian-Ukrainian bilateral relations and reinvigorate our friendly relations, based on the principles of mutual respect and trust,” Pashinyan said in a message.

The Armenian PM wished Zelensky robust health, all the best, as well as peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Ukraine.