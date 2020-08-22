Armenia Government provides financial assistance to needy families in Syria

The financial assistance provided to Syrian Armenians by the Armenian Government has been delivered to needy Armenian families in Damascus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Syria Tigran Gevorgyan and the Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Armash Nalbandian were present at the event.

The special commission set up at the Prelacy provided financial assistance to about 300 needy Armenian families for our compatriots to buy food, basic necessities and personal hygiene items from a chain of shops in Damascus and its suburbs.

In the coming days, the next tranche of assistance provided by the Armenian government to Syrian-Armenians will be distributed to 4,750 needy Armenian families in Aleppo and the northeastern regions.