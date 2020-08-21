Moscow hosts “Apricot” feast

The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) – a major expo center in Moscow – hosts an “Apricot” feast today.

The solemn opening of the event, dubbed a “feast of multinationality,” will take place at the Armenia Pavilion at 2:30 pm Moscow time.

The Union of Armenians of Russia is the organizer of the event.





Visitors will be offered a concert, excursions, sports events, a theatrical performance and games.

The events will be held all around the exhibition center in full compliance with anti-epidemic rules.

Visitors will be asked to keep social distancing, wear masks and gloves indoors.