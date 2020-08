Messi move to Man City complicated but possible – Yaya Toure

Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City is possible, claims Yaya Toure, but he admits that any deal for the Argentine this summer will be “complicated,” The Daily Star reports.

The exit door is said to have been swung open at Camp Nou by the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The City legend told the Daily Star: “It is going to be complicated.

“From what I know, Messi loves Barcelona. He loves the city, he loves the club, he loves the philosophy there.

“But if he had to leave the club, maybe he could come to City. Why? Because City have the money to buy him and there are only a few clubs in the Premier League who can afford him, to be honest

“If he comes to City he is going to be good for City because the rest of the Premier League is quite intense and hard as well.

“The way Messi plays, few managers are going to love him because he just sits off to the side and does not want to defend much.

“In England – depending on who is going to criticize him for that – they want you to work, defend and attack and it is not easy.

“But if he came to England, I could see him playing for City because Guardiola knows him better and he could put him in this City team to play his football.

“I have a little bit of doubt that he is going to leave Barcelona, to be honest. Barcelona all boils down to Messi. If Messi leaves there is going to be a massive gap.”

The struggles endured by Barca in the 2019-20 campaign are reported to have Messi mulling over his options.

Barcelona were beaten 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals having been beaten to the La Liga title by Real Madrid.