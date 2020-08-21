First batch of Armenian-made Kalashnikov rifles ready to be delivered to the Army

Chairman of the Military Industry Committee Artak Davtyan paid a visit to the “Neutron GAM” factory, which is assembling Kalashnikov assault rifles in Armenia.

“Only a month after the Prime Minister’s visit, the first batch of 1000 rifles is ready to be provided to the armed forces,” Mr. Davtyan said.

He said the rifles will be sent to the depot of the Armed Forces, from where they will be delivered to the military units for combat duty or combat tasks.

During the visit, Artak Davtyan was introduced to all the stages of assembling rifles, special attention was paid to the multi-stage quality control process.

AK-103 Kalashnikov assault rifles assembled in Armenia undergo enhanced quality control to rule out any defects. After each stage of assembly, all the details are thoroughly checked, after which the rifle is moved to the next stage of the process.

After getting acquainted with the details, the members of the expert group of the Military Industry Committee expressed their satisfaction with the production process, especially the quality control mechanisms.