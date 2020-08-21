Armenia to get a $10 mln grant for rehabilitation of forests

The Green Climate Fund has approved a $10 mln grant for Armenia. The funds will be used for programs aimed at rehabilitating forests, establishing modern nurseries, and supporting the development of alternative energy in rural communities, Minister of Environment Romanos Petrosyan informs.

“The project not only solves a vital environmental problem, but also contains no less important social elements. As a result, hundreds of jobs will be created in the communities,” the Minister said in a Facebook post.

The project will be implemented by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the Environmental Program Implementation Office of the Ministry of Environment.