Armenia beat Turkey, Romania in World Chess Olympiad

Siranush Ghazanchyan August 21, 2020, 23:42
The Armenian chess team scored two victories and suffered a defeat on the first day of competition within the framework of the 44th World Chess Olympiad held online.

The Armenian team beat Romania 4:2 in the first round, and lose to Bulgarians 2,5:3,5 in Round 2. In the third round the Armenian team beat Turkey 4,5-1,5.

Levon Aronian, Elina Danielyan, Anna Sargsyan and Hayk Martrosyan scored victories, Lilit Mkrtchyan shared a point with the rival, while Gabriel Sargissian lost the game.

Armenia is included in Group C, which also features Russia, Bulgaria, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Croatia, England, Turkey and Romania.

