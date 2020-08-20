Issues of repatriation discussed at Armenian government

Issues of repatriation were discussed at a government meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan today.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure the interoperability of various existing programs for repatriates, to create new ones if necessary, and to develop a single package. Programs must have both a short-term and a long-term component, he said.

The participants of the meeting referred to the assessment of the needs of repatriates, the identification of possible problems and the involvement of the necessary resources for their solution.

Issues related to the accommodation of the repatriates, their education, healthcare, economic activity were discussed.