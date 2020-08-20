Armenian President shares plans for club of small countries with Singaporean counterpart

President Armen Sarkissian has discussed plans for a club of small nations with Singaporean counterpart Halima Yakob.

During a phone conversation the Pesidents exchanged information on the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the two countries and the efforts being made to overcome it.

The President of Singapore thanked President Sarkissian for the ratification of the Eurasian Economic Union – Singapore free trade agreement by Armenia. In his turn, the President of Armenia noted that it will create great opportunities for the development of bilateral, multilateral trade and economic relations.

During the telephone conversation, President Sarkissian presented to the President of Singapore the presidential ATOM (Advance TOMorrow) initiative, the main goal of which is to make Armenia a regional hub of high technology and artificial intelligence.

According to him, a number of countries, international financial institutions, world-renowned technology companies have already expressed readiness to cooperate, and preliminary agreements will be signed with some of them soon.

Touching upon his initiative to create a club of small, successful states, President Sarkissian noted that the program was discussed with the leaders of a number of countries and was approved. The aim of the initiative is to unite small states. In this framework of cooperation and dialogue, small countries will be able to exchange experiences and ideas, develop a vision for the future, and help each other. The President of Singapore has shown great interest in the idea of ​​creating this club.

President Halima Hakob invited the President of Armenia to visit Singapore at a convenient time.