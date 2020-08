Thanks to ArmeniaFund Inc, a special airlift has been organized from Los Angeles to Lebanon to support the Lebanese-Armenian community in Beirut, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund informs.

In cooperation with the Armenian Relief Society, Code 3 Angels, Mepha, and Pax pharmacy, 2.5 tons of medical supplies, advanced wound management kits and pharmaceuticals have been donated to the Armenian Relief Cross of Lebanon to support Lebanese-Armenians to overcome the challenges posed by the explosion.