More Armenians return home from Beirut

About 100 Armenians, including 21 children, returned from Beirut on a charter flight Tuesday night, Head of Repatriation/Strategy Development Division of the Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office Hovhannes Aleksanyan informs.

Armenians from Syria and United Arab Emirates also repatriated on the same flight.

Այսօր Բեյրութից Հայրենիք վերադարձան շուրջ 100 հայրենակիցներ, որոնց թվում 21 երեխա։ Այս չվերթով վերադարձողներ ունեցանք նաև Սիրիայից և Միացյալ Էմիրություններից։ Gepostet von Hovhannes Aleksanyan am Dienstag, 18. August 2020

About 100 Armenians had returned on the three relief flights that delivered humanitarian aid to Beirut that was left devastated after a massive blast. Thirteen Armenians were confirmed dead in the explosion.