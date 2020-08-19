Armenian President congratulates Deep Purple’s Ian Gillan on 75th birthday

President ARmen Sarkissian has congratulated Deep Purple’s Ian Gillan on 75th birthday.

“You have been creating for more than 50 years, you are one of the unique artists who is adored by several living generations. I know that Deep Purple’s album, released in early August, topped the charts in various countries, which is another proof of the inexhaustible talent of yours and your friends,” the President said in a congratulatory message.

President Sarkissian thanked Ian Gillan for being a friend of Armenia since 1990.

“You are very popular in Armenia. Therefore, I reserve the right to congratulate you on behalf of the citizens of our country. I warmly remember our meeting in Yerevan in June 2019, I will be glad to see you in Armenia again,” the President said.

Ian Gillan and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi last visited Armenia in June 2019 to mark the 30th anniversary of the Rock Aid Armenia charity project.