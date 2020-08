Turkish mountaineers have turned the slopes of Mount Ararat into a landfill, Ermenihaber.am reports.

The leftovers from the food they took with them during the mountaineering were dumped in a tent camp at an altitude of 4,200 meters above sea level.

One of the Turkish mountaineers made a video and posted the footage on social media.

“If climbers are doing this, then we are in trouble. Which municipality can collect this,” he says in comments.