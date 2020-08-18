GIZ to help Armenian winemakers overcome COVID-19 challenge

The German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) continues to support Armenian winemakers in overcoming the challenges posed by COVID-19, the German Embassy in Armenia reports.

In particular, it will provide assistance to nine micro-enterprises not covered by any government support program and the Vayots Dzor Regional State College.

As a result, the winemakers will have their brand and label to produce and bottle wines in accordance with local and international standards and be represented in wine bars, shops and online platforms.

The funding program for the winemakers involved in the home industry is brought into being by the GIZ project “Development of the private sector and vocational training in the South Caucasus” in cooperation with the Fund for Viticulture and Wine Production of Armenia (@VWFA) and the UNDP.