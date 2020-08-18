Co-Chair European Council on Foreign Relations, former Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt proposes the Armenian model for Belarus.

“Perhaps we should think about an Armenia model for Belarus? A democratic breakthrough and then combining Eurasian customs union, security links with Russia and Eastern Partnership with EU. What Belarus needs in addition is WTO membership and IMF support,” Bildt tweeted

The stand-off continues in Belarus after presidential elections. The unrest erupted after Mr Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in the election, the result of which has been condemned amid widespread allegations of vote-rigging.