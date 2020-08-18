Armenian youth for Lebanon relief efforts

United Armenian Relief (UAR) is a grassroots initiative by the Armenian youth dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to impacted communities in Lebanon. Populations affected by the explosion in Beirut are in desperate need of immediate food and medical provisions. In Armenia, UAR volunteers will receive medical and food supplies, properly package them and send them via partnering commercial airlines in Armenia which have regular flights to Lebanon.

The Middle East Airlines has designated space and cargo planes to deliver aid to impacted communities in Lebanon.

Upon arrival in Beirut, UAR, partnering with Bonheur de Ciel, AGBU Lebanon and other local& respected NGOs, will distribute the collected goods to communities in Lebanon.

Drop-off locations in Yerevan are located at:

“Al Mayass” Tamanyan 1/16

“Scancelli Gallery”, 1/1 Abovyan St.

Vahakni, 19 Ara Ler St.

Armenian Assembly of America, 37 Hanrapetutyan St., (entrance is on Melik Adamyan St.; use the elevator, and push button for the 3rd floor, or climb stairs to the second floor.)

The goods will be prepared for shipment at “Scancelli Gallerie”, Abovyan 1/1.

Yandex.taxi will help coordinate the movement from drop-off spots to assembling locations, and finally to Zvartnots International Airport.

Those in Armenia willing to provide medical and food supplies, can use the specified locations above.

People that would like to contribute to the cause from abroad, can donate to the fundraiser and items we will be purchased from companies that have matched prices. All monetary contributions will be used to purchase the specified items below: food, medical and household supplies will be made into special packages for families in Beirut.

AID NEEDED

Non-Food Items

Medical Supplies, including: Surgical masks, needles, syringe, blood/serum containers for labs (plastic), blood bags, bags, and other necessary items for IV (no IV solution!), small fridges, oxygen masks, disinfectants, disinfectant wipes, feminine hygiene products, gloves, diapers (for children and adults), painkillers, bandages, gauze, thermal blankets, pillows, soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, cotton, alcohol (medical), anti-diarrhea medication, antacids, laxatives, aspirin

Food Items

Non-Perishable (all cans/containers must be non-glass), including: -Salt, canned meats, canned or dry soups, canned stews, tea bags, coffee (ground, no beans), canned pasta, canned vegetables, canned fruit, pasta, cereal, rice, powdered milk, canned condensed milk, canned beans, canned juices, granulated sugar, granola bars, cereal, protein or fruit bars, peanut butter, dried fruit, non-perishable pasteurized milk, high-energy foods, food for infants, comfort/stress foods, and whole grains.

Household Necessities including: Battery-powered or hand-crank radios, flashlights, disinfectant wipes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation, mess kits, paper or plastic cups and plates, paper towels, and plastic utensils, wrenches or pliers (useful turning off utilities), matches in waterproof containers, can openers

Please do not bring: Batteries, clothes, shoes, alcoholic beverages, explosive materials, firearms or ammunition,