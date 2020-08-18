Armenian students advised to self-isolate ahead of reopening of schools

Students and schoolchildren in Armenia have been advised to self-isolate or limit the contacts for two weeks before the start of classes on September 15.

All schools in universities in the country are scheduled to reopen on September 15. Classes will start on September 1 only for first-year bachelor students.

“To fully implement the educational process throughout the year, to avoid new restrictions, please limited the communication of students and schoolchildren between September 1-14 to help break the chains of the infection and avoid bringing the virus to the school on the first day, thus helping the health system to reduce the number of infected persons, “Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan said in a Facebook post.