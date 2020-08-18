Armenia revises mask-wearing rules for TV anchors

The Commandant’s Office has once again revised mask-wearing rules.

According to new decisions, TV anchors will not be required to wear masks, if they are alone in the studio.

Sign language interpreters will not wear masks, either.

Changes have been made to the rules related to public catering.

Live music will mow be allowed in the open air restaurants and cafes.

besides up to eight people can be seated at one table instead of the previous five.

Guidelines have been developed for the educational sector ahead of reopening of schools and universities.