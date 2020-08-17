Universities to reopen in Armenia in September

Higher educational establishments in Armenia will reopen in September, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan informs.

The course will start on September 1 only for first-year bachelor students. Information on curricula is available on the websites of universities, he said.

Classes for all other students will start on September 15.

It will be up to universities to decide the way of organizing the learning process by combining resistant instruction with distant learning.

The universities will publish the details on their websites and will provide additional information about the curricula.