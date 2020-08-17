BBC HARDTalk’s Stephen Sackur challenges Azerbaijan’s Aliyev after Pashinyan interview

After extraordinary reactions to BBC HARDTalk’s interview with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, host Stephen Sackur expects an interview with the Azerbaijani President.
“The response to my interview with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has been extraordinary – in both Armenia and Azerbaijan. The world needs to hear from both sides. So how about it President Aliyev? Or any other senior minister in Baku?” Sackur tweeted.
In an interview aired last week, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan talked about the Nakorno Karabakh conflict, Armenia’s response to coronavirus pandemic, democratic reforms, constitutional changes, relations with international partners, etc.