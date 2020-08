The Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop Sahak Mashalyan presided over a Divine Liturgy in Turkey’s only Armenian village of Vakifli on Sunday, August 16.

Every year on the second Sunday of August the Feast of the Transfiguration of the Holy Mother of God is celebrated at St. Astvatsatsin (Holy Mother of God) Church followed by a grape blessing ceremony.

Due to the coronavirus-related situation, only Armenians living in Turkey were present at this year’s liturgy.