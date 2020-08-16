Blessing of grapes at St. James Armenian Cathedral in Jerusalem

On August 16, 2020, blessing of grapes took place at St. James Cathedral after the Divine Liturgy which was presided by His Beatitude Abp. Nourhan Manougian, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem.

This year the grapes were gifted by Avakian sisters, in memory of their sister Dr. Georgette Avakian.

Today, the Armenian Church celebrates the Feast of the Assumption of St. Mary, the Holy Mother of God. In the Calendar of the Armenian Church, this feast is the fourth of five major feasts that are commemorated, and is the oldest one dedicated to St. Mary.