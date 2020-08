A 30-year-old man has died of Covid-19 in Armenia, the Ministry of Health informs.

According to the Ministry, the man had no chronic diseases. He was the only patient to die in Armenia of coronavrus in the past 4 hours.

Armenia has so far confirmed 41,663 cases of coronavirus, 34,584 people have recovered, the death toll has reached 818. The number of active cases is 6,018.