Social support programs being developed for Lebanese-Armenians willing to settle in homeland

Armenia is developing social support and integration programs for Lebanese Armenians willing to establish in Armenia, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan informs.

The work in that direction has already started, and the Ministry is participating in the discussions, she said in a Facebook post.

“After the explosion in Lebanon, it is natural that our compatriots living in Beirut, especially the citizens of Armenia, should have expected the support of the Republic of Armenia. Now that the government has provided first aid to Lebanon, the first steps have been taken,” she said.

The Minister added that now we must be ready to host our compatriots should they decide to leave Lebanon for any reason, “so that they will get a new opportunity to live freely, happily and prosperously in Armenia.”

“And, most importantly, everything must be done so that after coming to Armenia they do not think about moving to another country, as it was the case with many Syrian-Armenians,” Batoyan added.

Armenia sent more than 36 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon after a massive explosion left capital Beirut devastated.

About 100 Armenians, mostly citizens of the Republic of Armenia, have returned home on the three panes that delivered relief aid from Armenia and Artsakh.