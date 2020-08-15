No Armenian drone downed: Defense Ministry refutes Azerbaijani claims

The Armenian Defense Ministry denies the reports claiming that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces shot down a drone of the Armenian armed forces on Saturday.

“This information is untrue. If a drone is shot down, we promise not to deny such information,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan said in comments to Sputnik Armenia.

An earlier statement from the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claimed that on Saturday, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroyed a drone of the Armenian armed forces in the Tovuz direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.