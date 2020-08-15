Big changes needed at ‘humiliated’ Barca – Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique says big changes are needed at Barcelona following their “humiliating” 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, the BBC reports.

The 33-year-old defender, who has won 20 major titles over 12 years with the club, added that he would be “the first to leave” if the club wished it.

Friday’s loss was the heaviest Barca have suffered in Europe and ends a season that has also seen them lose the Spanish league title to Real Madrid.

“We have hit rock bottom,” said Pique.

“This is not the first, nor the second, nor the third time. We are not on the right path,” he said.

He continued: “Coaches and players follow one another, but it has been several years since we have been able to be competitive on a European level.”

“We all have to think internally and decide what is best for the club, for Barca. Tonight was unacceptable for Barcelona,” Pique said.

Barca have a presidential election in the summer of 2021, to seek a successor to incumbent Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien was already under pressure heading into the quarter-final tie following a disappointing seven months in charge after succeeding Ernesto Valverde in January.