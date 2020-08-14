Participants of victorious Tavush battles to be honored with orders, captain to be named Armenia’s National Hero

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed a petition, asking President Armen Sarkissian to honor a group of participants of the recent clashes along the Armenian-Azerbaijani borer with orders and titles.

Sixteen servicemen, who actively participated in the military actions incited by Azerbaijan will be awarded the first-class Order of the Combat Cross, 55 others will be honored with the second-class Order of the Combat Cross.

Captain Ruben Sanamyan will be honored with the title of the National Hero and will receive an Order of Motherland.

“This is a really worthy tribute to all the participants of the victorious battles of Tavush, all the soldiers, officers and generals of the Armenian Army, to all our heroes of old and new times, to all our martyrs, who by their example inspired our modern-day heroes, who we have the honor to live side-by-side with today,” the Prime Minister said.