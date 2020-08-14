Boghossian Foundation donates $250.000 for repair of the Mesrobian School in Beirut

Following the explosion in Beirut and the ensuing drama, the Boghossian Foundation has decided to significantly increase its contribution, effort and help to Lebanon for 2020 and 2021.

The blast on 4 August in Beirut caused considerable damage to the Mesrobian School, which the Boghossian Foundation has supported since 1996. The buildings were severely damaged, with windows shattered and walls blown out. As the start of the school year is imminent, the restoration of the school is urgent.

Jean and Albert Boghossian have decided to concertize the Foundation’s action in Lebanon with a immediate of 250.000$ for the repair of the Mesrobian School, the distribution of thousands emergency food rations and the granting of 80 scholarships worth 2,000$ each.

By providing food, education and protection to the most vulnerable children, the Boghossian Foundation wishes to meet the most urgent needs and protect the youngest, by ensuring that they can continue their studies. It calls on others to join the efforts and make a donation to increase the impact of their action.