Arsenal sign former Chelsea midfielder Willian on free transfer

Arsenal have signed Brazil midfielder Willian on a three-year deal after the 32-year-old’s contract with Chelsea expired, the BBC reports.

The Blues had offered the player a new deal but were unwilling to match what the Gunners had on the table.

“I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

“We had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions.”

Willian made 339 appearances for Chelsea after signing from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala for £30m in 2013.

He won five major honours with the Blues, including two Premier League titles and the Europa League, and was voted the club’s players’ player of the year twice.

“He is a player that gives us a lot of versatility – he can play in three or four different positions,” added Arteta.