Armenia revises face covering requirements

The Armenian Government has revised the requirements on wearing face masks.

It is no longer necessary to wear masks in private vehicles, but masks will still be required in public transport.

Besides, it won’t be mandatory to wear masks in open-air places of recreation outside rural and urban settlements.

These include beaches, mountains, woods and other similar places.

However, the rules to do not apply, when it comes to visits to historical-cultural sites, pilgrimage, participation in hikes, excursions, trips and other events organized as economic activity.