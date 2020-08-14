Armenia considering ways to help compatriots in Syria amid Covid-19 outbreak

The issue of support to Syrian Armenians is on the agenda, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan told a press conference today.

“The blast in Beirut has somewhat overshadowed the problems existing in other Armenian communities. Now we are collecting information and considering ways of how we can help our compatriots in Syria,” Sinanyan said.

“As far as we know, the main problems are connected with shortage of medicine, the most common drugs are not available to the population, including Armenians. As a result people infected with Covid-19 do not get necessary treatment,” the Commissioner noted.

He said the government is now considering ways to help our compatriots in Syria in the shortest terms.