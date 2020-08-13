Berlin hosts exhibition dedicated to Armenia and Artsakh

The Wolf & Galentz Gallery in Berlin, Germany, hosts an exhibition of photos dedicated to Armenia and Artsakh and paintings by Armenian artists, Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry informs.

The exhibition that opened on August 9 is co-organized by the European and Armenian Professionals Association NGO and Berlin-based Armenian artist Archi Galentz, with the support of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh.

The exhibition, which will run until August 30, 2020, presents the rich historical and cultural heritage of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as reflects on the consequences of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh in 2016.

Representatives of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to Germany and the Armenian community of Berlin, as well as clergymen and artists were present at the opening of the exhibition.