Armenian Government approves coronavirus aid package for tourism sector

The Armenian Government today approved an aid package for the tourism sector, as part of the efforts aimed at mitigating the economic consequences of the coronavirus.

Businesses meeting the requirements will receive monthly grants from the government.

The program will benefit the legal entities and individual entrepreneurs registered before March 31, 2020 that had at least three employees during the month the assistance is to be provided for.

At least 50% of the economic activity of the economic entity should have been related to organization of accommodation, catering, activity of travel agencies, booking and other services in the field of tourism, social services for persons in need of rehabilitation.

The program s the 23rd measure approved by the government to mitigate the social and economic consequences of the pandemic.