Armenian cemetery in Ankara desecrated

The cemetery belongong to the Armenan Holy Savior and Surp Karasun Manuk churches has been destroyed, Ermenihaber.am reports.

Mustafa Yenerogu, Vice-President of the Democracy and Progress Party established by Turkey’s former Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan has raised the issue with Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş.

He said that the remains were taken out of cemeteries, and human bones were scattered everywhere.

Yeneroglu stressed that this is a shameful situation, the remains should be buried immediately, and the cemetery should be restored.

Ankara Mayor has said they are dealing with that issue.