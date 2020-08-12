Welcome to Armenia: About 100 Armenian nationals return from Lebanon

About 100 Armenians have arrived in Yerevan on the three planes that delivered humanitarian aid to Beirut., Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informs.

The relevant structures of the Republic of Armenia are collecting data on Armenian nationals who were left homeless and are willing to return to Armenia.

“I mentioned in one of my speeches that we should be able to quickly assess the needs of our citizens returning to Armenia, so that the latter can establish in the homeland without much difficulty,” the Prime Mnister said.

“Welcome to Armenia, dear compatriots. We are happy to receive all of you and we do everything possible to organize the return of the citizens who want to return to Armeni,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.