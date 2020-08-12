Perseid meteor shower: shooting stars set to rain down tonight

Skywatchers will be treated to one of the year’s biggest cosmic light shows tonight, with the Perseid meteor shower about to reach its peak.

The Perseid Meteor Shower is expected on August 12-13, Armenia’s Byurakan Observatory informs.

The annual shower, famed for its high number of “shooting stars”, is caused by debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle, which moves across the skies from late July until late August, peaking in the early hours of August 12.

The meteors are called the Perseids because the point from which they appear to hail (called the radiant) lies in the constellation Perseus.