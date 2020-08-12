Museums and libraries to reopen in Armenia

Libraries and museums in Armenia will reopen, Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan told the National Assembly today. Detailed guidelines on their activity will be made public in the coming days.

Concerts, performances, and other cultural events will be allowed only outdoors. Individual performers, singers, musicians will also be allowed to organize open-air events in strict compliance with anti-epidemic rules.

“The easing of restrictions in the above-mentioned spheres is not only connected with the logic of living along the coronavirus. We believe that culture and art will help overcome the social-psychological tension caused by the coronavirus,” Avinyan said.

As for the possibility for Armenian nationals to visit other countries, including for tourism, Avinyan said it will depend on regulations in concrete countries and is usually connected with the dynamics of Covid-19 spread in the country.