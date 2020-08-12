Disney ends the historic 20th Century Fox brand

Walt Disney has brought to an end one of the best-known names in the entertainment industry, 20th Century Fox, the BBC reports.

It comes as the legendary House of The Mouse has rebranded one of its TV studios as 20th Television.

The move follows the rebranding in January of the 85-year-old company 20th Century Fox as 20th Century Studios.

Last year Disney completed a $71.3bn deal to buy the bulk of Rupert Murdoch’s Fox media assets.

Disney has also renamed its other television studios, including changing ABC Studios and ABC Signature Studios to ABC Signature while Fox 21 Television Studios will become Touchstone Television.