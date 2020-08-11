Third plane with humanitarian aid from Armenia heads for Beirut

The third plane loaded with 12 tons of humanitarian aid heads for Beirut, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informs.

Armenia and Artsakh will thus provide Lebanon with more than 36 tons of essential goods, food and medicine.

Fifty-six Lebanese Armenians have returned home on the previous two flights, the third plane will fly another 45 people to Yerevan.

Those who have returned were left homeless and without livelihood as a result of the explosion in Beirut.

According to Tigran Avinyan, they are citizens of the Republic of Armenia or a family member of a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, and have a residence in Armenia.

“The Armenian people stand by brotherly Lebanon; our support will be continuous,” the Deputy PM said.