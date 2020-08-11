The Treaty of Sevres will remain a historical fact: Armenia responds to Turkey

The Treaty of Sevres has been and will remain a historical fact, which cannot be edited or wiped away, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said in a statement.

The comments come in the wake of a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, accusing Armenia of pursuing “sneaky goals” by bringing up the Treaty of Sevres.

Naghdalyan said Turkey’s statement on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Sevres once again demonstrates the inability of that country to face its past.

“Surprisingly, the current authorities of Turkey that never miss a chance to praise their Ottoman heritage, nervously react to the reference of the Treaty of Sevres which the same Ottoman Empire signed with a number of states including the Republic of Armenia,” the Spokesperson said.

“While evading to face its past and urging others to “take lessons from history instead of animosity”, Turkey continues its traditional policy of justifying the Armenian Genocide and threatening the Armenian people with new atrocities,” Naghdalyan continued.

According to her, Turkey’s steps towards undermining the peace and security in our region and its military posturing against Armenia are part of the expansionist policy of the Turkish Government which is aimed at destabilizing its neighboring regions.

Only the reconsideration of such policy and the capacity to face the past by Turkey will pave a way for genuine reconciliation between the peoples in our region.