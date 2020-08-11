Catholicos Aram I visits Armenian churches damaged in Beirut blast

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the great House of Cilicia,accompanied by the Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Lebanon, His Grace Archbishop Shahe Panossian, members of the Diocesan Council of Lebanon and Cilician brothers, visited the Armenian churches in Beirut and suburbs.

His Holiness was briefed on the damage caused by the Beirut blast. His Holiness conveyed his fatherly encouragement to the Prelate and community representatives, assuring that everything would be restored with collective faith and dedication. He also reminded that Armenia, Artsakh, the Diaspora stand by Lebanese Armenians.

At the end of the visit, His Holiness, during his meeting with the diocesan officials at the National Prelacy, reminded that the damage should be assessed as soon as possible “so that we can work in an organized manner.”