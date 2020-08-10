Tribute to Avetis Aharonian, who signed the Treaty of Sèvres on behalf of Armenia

Diplomats of the Armenian Embassy in France paid tribute to the memory of the head of the Armenian delegation to the Paris Peace Conference, writer Avetis Aharonian, the Armenian Embassy in France reports.

Avetis Aharonian signed the Treaty of Sèvres on behalf of the Republic of Armenia 100 years ago today.

Signed on August 10, 1920 between the Allied Powers and the Ottoman Empire, the Treaty of Sèvres was designed to liquidate the Ottoman state and set a post-war peace agreement, following the latter’s defeat during the war.

By the Treaty of Sèvres, Turkey was to recognize Armenia as a free and independent state. Turkey and Armenia would agree to leave demarcation of the borders of the two countries in Erzrum, Trabzon, Van, and Bitlis provinces (vilayets) to the decision made by the United States (the arbitral award of President Woodrow Wilson which on November 22 will also mark its 100th anniversary) and accept his decision immediately and all other proposals – to provide Armenia with an access to the see and demilitarization of all Ottoman territories adjacent to the mentioned border line.

The Treaty of Sèvres was not fully ratified (which means it remains unperfected), but was never denounced either.