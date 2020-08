Schools in Armenia to reopen on September 15

Cl assess will resume at all public schools, public schools, vocational institutions, music and art schools on September 15, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and sports Arayik Harutyunyan informs.

He said strict sanitary and hygiene rules will be in place.

Decision on higher educational establishments will be made in the coming week.

The commandant’s Office and the Ministry have developed detailed guidelines, which will be made public in the coming days.